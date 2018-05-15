  • Partly Cloudy with Record Breaking Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • It’s a warm and stuffy start to the day, but temperatures will be steamy this afternoon.
    • We’re back in the low 90s this afternoon—feeling like the mid-90s—with partly cloudy skies.
    • This afternoon’s rain chance: 20%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Tuesday.

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

