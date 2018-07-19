Partly Cloudy with Scatt'd Storms LATE for Mid South

- HEAT ADVISORY FROM 10AM TO 8PM (FEELS LIKE TEMPS: 105-109)
- Showers are moving out of the Mid South.
- Temperatures are comfortably warm now, but will be in the low/mid 90s this afternoon.
- PM Rain chance: 30 percent --This evening. Some strong to severe storms possible. Primary threat damaging wind gusts.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy Thursday
