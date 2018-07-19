  • Partly Cloudy with Scatt'd Storms LATE for Mid South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • HEAT ADVISORY FROM 10AM TO 8PM (FEELS LIKE TEMPS: 105-109)
    • Showers are moving out of the Mid South.
    • Temperatures are comfortably warm now, but will be in the low/mid 90s this afternoon.
    • PM Rain chance: 30 percent --This evening. Some strong to severe storms possible. Primary threat damaging wind gusts.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy Thursday
       

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories