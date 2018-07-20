Partly Cloudy with Scatt'd Strong Storms LATE for Mid South

- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORY ACROSS MID-SOUTH FROM 11AM TO 8PM. FEELS LIKE” TEMPS UP TO 115
- We are rain free and warm across the Mid South.
- This afternoon we will be in the mid/upper 90s.
- Rain chance: 20/30 percent
- Higher rain chance TONIGHT. Strong to severe storms LIKELY. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary threats.
