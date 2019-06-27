  • Partly Cloudy with Scattered Storms for Mid-South

    • It's a comfortable start to the day.
    • Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the low/mid-90s.
    • Rain chance: 50%.
    • There's a hail threat for storms this morning north of I-40.
    • Damaging wind gusts will be the threat this afternoon/evening.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

