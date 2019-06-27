Partly Cloudy with Scattered Storms for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a comfortable start to the day.
- Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the low/mid-90s.
- Rain chance: 50%.
- There's a hail threat for storms this morning north of I-40.
- Damaging wind gusts will be the threat this afternoon/evening.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
