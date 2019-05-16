  • Partly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Rain finally ending across the region
    • Mild temps overnight, near 66° tomorrow morning
    • Partly cloudy skies tomorrow – warm temps near 90°
    • Warm air flows into Saturday along with nice weather
    • Showers and storms move through on Sunday 
    • Stay weather aware this weekend as some storms could be strong
