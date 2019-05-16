Partly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecast for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Rain finally ending across the region
- Mild temps overnight, near 66° tomorrow morning
- Partly cloudy skies tomorrow – warm temps near 90°
- Warm air flows into Saturday along with nice weather
- Showers and storms move through on Sunday
- Stay weather aware this weekend as some storms could be strong
