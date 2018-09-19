Partly Cloudy with STEAMY Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a warm start to the day
- This afternoon we will be in the mid-90s, feeling near 100
- Rain Chance: 10%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Wednesday
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty
- Mid-South woman mysteriously found dead at New Orleans truck stop; family demands answers
- Drivers beware: Man impersonating police officer in Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}