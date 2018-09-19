  • Partly Cloudy with STEAMY Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a warm start to the day
    • This afternoon we will be in the mid-90s, feeling near 100
    • Rain Chance: 10%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Wednesday

     

