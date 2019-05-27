Partly Cloudy with STEAMY Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Hydrate, LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK, and apply sunscreen.
- It's comfortable now, but this afternoon we will heat up to the low 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the mid/upper 90s.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Rain chance: <10%--mainly north of I-40.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
