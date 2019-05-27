  • Partly Cloudy with STEAMY Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:
    • Hydrate, LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK, and apply sunscreen.
    • It's comfortable now, but this afternoon we will heat up to the low 90s.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the mid/upper 90s.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • Rain chance: <10%--mainly north of I-40. 
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories