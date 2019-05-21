  • Partly Cloudy with Storms Late Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s, near 90.
    • Winds: 20 mph.
    • Rain chance: 10%--increasing tonight (after 9 PM) with the potential for an isolated strong storm in AR. 
    • Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

