Partly Cloudy with Storms Late Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s, near 90.
- Winds: 20 mph.
- Rain chance: 10%--increasing tonight (after 9 PM) with the potential for an isolated strong storm in AR.
- Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
