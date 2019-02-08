  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • Dress in all the layers, and have the hat, gloves, and scarf. 
    • Temperatures are in the 20s now, and will only warm up to the upper 30s this afternoon. 
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds will be breezy ~10 mph. 
    • Next round of rain: Sunday.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and cold Friday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories