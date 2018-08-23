  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecast for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Cool, dry air continues to flow into the mid-south
    • Thursday will be the most comfortable day of the week:  enjoy!
    • Slightly warmer Friday as winds begin to shift from the south
    • Heat & humidity returns Saturday and will be around for a while
    • Heat index readings will again average near 100° every day
    • Chances for pop-up showers will return as well
    • Long range models are indicating HIGHER than average temperatures for the end of August
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and unseasonably cool Thursday
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories