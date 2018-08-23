Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecast for Mid South

- Cool, dry air continues to flow into the mid-south
- Thursday will be the most comfortable day of the week: enjoy!
- Slightly warmer Friday as winds begin to shift from the south
- Heat & humidity returns Saturday and will be around for a while
- Heat index readings will again average near 100° every day
- Chances for pop-up showers will return as well
- Long range models are indicating HIGHER than average temperatures for the end of August
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and unseasonably cool Thursday
