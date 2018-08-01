Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- It’s a foggy and cool start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid 80s.
- Feels like temperatures near 88.
- Rain chance: 10%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and unseasonably cool Wednesday
Trending stories:
- Memphis family carjacked in Medical District
- Tennessee man opens fire on cars on Mississippi highway, burglarizes 3 homes
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}