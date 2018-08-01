  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • It’s a foggy and cool start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid 80s.
    • Feels like temperatures near 88.
    • Rain chance: 10%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and unseasonably cool Wednesday
          

