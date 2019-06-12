  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a cool and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Rain chance: 10%--a stray shower possible this afternoon and into the evening.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Next best rain chance: end of the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

