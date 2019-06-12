Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a cool and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
- Rain chance: 10%--a stray shower possible this afternoon and into the evening.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next best rain chance: end of the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
