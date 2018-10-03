Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Hot Temps Forecasted for Mid-South

- Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
- It's a warm start to the day, but these afternoon temps will be near 90.
- Feels like: mid/upper 90s.
- Rain chance: 10 %
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Wednesday.
