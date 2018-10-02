Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Hot Temps Forecasted for Mid South

- It's a warm start to the day with passing clouds.
- Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s this afternoon.
- Feels like: low 90s.
- Rain chance: 30 -- low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Tuesday.
