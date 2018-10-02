  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Hot Temps Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • It's a warm start to the day with passing clouds.
    • Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like: low 90s.
    • Rain chance: 30 -- low threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Tuesday.

