  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Expected for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth De'Amore

    Updated:
    • You won’t need the jacket this morning, but you WILL want the sunglasses.
    • We’re back in the mid-80s this afternoon.
    • Slight rain chance today (20 percent) mainly well north of I-40. 
    • Better chances tomorrow and Saturday.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Thursday.

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Expected for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing 12-year-old boy never came home from school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested for raping young girl in abandoned house

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person rushed to hospital from Lamar Avenue shooting