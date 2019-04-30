  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • No need for the jacket this morning.
    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 80s.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • Next rain chance: Wednesday (30%).
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories