  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Next rain chance: Sunday--isolated strong to severe storm for east AR.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

