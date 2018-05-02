  • Partly Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Jerrita Patterson , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • You won’t need the jacket, but you WILL want the sunglasses.
    • It’s a comfortable start to the day, but temperatures will be almost HOT in the mid 80s this afternoon.
    • Rain chances stay low until Friday and Saturday.
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and toasty Wednesday.
       

