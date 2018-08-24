Partly cloudy with warm temperatures forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a partly cloudy and comfortable start to the day.
Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
Feels like temps near 90
Rain chance: 10%
Watch the video above for your partly to mostly cloudy Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people in critical condition after shooting near Memphis park
- Sherra Wright, Billy Ray Turner set to appear in court Wednesday
- FOX13 investigates hour long wait to pick up kids from school in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}