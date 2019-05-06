  • Partly Cloudy with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a mild and partly cloudy start to the day.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • Rain chance: 10%--mainly in AR.
    • Next rain chance: Wednesday.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories