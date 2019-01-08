Partly sunny skies expected for Tuesday

- Clouds will clear through the morning with some sunshine expected today
- Highs will reach into the 60s again with cold air arriving tonight
- Morning lows will dip into the low to mid-30s through the weekend
- Highs will be in the 40s for the next several days
- Rain arrives on Friday with rain expected through Saturday
- There’s a low chance to see a wintry mix across our northern counties early Saturday
- Watch the video above for the latest on this big cool down
