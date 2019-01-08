  • Partly sunny skies expected for Tuesday

    Updated:
    • Clouds will clear through the morning with some sunshine expected today
    • Highs will reach into the 60s again with cold air arriving tonight
    • Morning lows will dip into the low to mid-30s through the weekend
    • Highs will be in the 40s for the next several days
    • Rain arrives on Friday with rain expected through Saturday
    • There’s a low chance to see a wintry mix across our northern counties early Saturday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this big cool down
              

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories