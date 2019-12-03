Partly Sunny with Cool Temperatures for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Make sure to have the winter gear on before walking out the door.
- It's a cold start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 50s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up over the next few days with a low rain chance.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
