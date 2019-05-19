- Parts of the Mid-South are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until midnight.
- Scattered showers and storms are currently moving through the area, and will continue to push through overnight.
- Primary threats will be damaging winds, and small hail.
- Showers and storms linger for Sunday, with temps warming into the mid 80s by afternoon.
- Our stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures continue, with highs reaching 90° by next weekend.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}