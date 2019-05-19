  • Parts of Mid-South under Severe Thunderstorm Warning until midnight

    • Parts of the Mid-South are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until midnight.
    • Scattered showers and storms are currently moving through the area, and will continue to push through overnight.
    • Primary threats will be damaging winds, and small hail.
    • Showers and storms linger for Sunday, with temps warming into the mid 80s by afternoon.
    • Our stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures continue, with highs reaching 90° by next weekend.
       

