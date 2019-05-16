Parts of Olive Branch currently without power

Parts of Olive Branch, Mississippi are currently without power.
According to the Northcentral Electric Power Association, there is a transmission outage from the Tennessee Valley Authority, which has resulted in the loss of three Olive Branch-area substations.
A large number of phone calls coming in has put a strain on the phone system response.
If you are unable to reach them, dial the Call Center number at 866-438-2642.
