  • Parts of Olive Branch lose power Thursday morning

    Parts of Olive Branch, Mississippi lost power Thursday morning. 

    According to the Northcentral Electric Power Association, there was a transmission outage from the Tennessee Valley Authority, which resulted in the loss of three Olive Branch-area substations.

    A large number of phone calls coming in has put a strain on the phone system response.

    If you are unable to reach them, dial the Call Center number at 866-438-2642.

     

