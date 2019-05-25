  • Pastor Ralph White of Bloomfield Baptist Church has died

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis is mourning after the pastor of a South Memphis church passed away.

    Authorities say Pastor Ralph White died on Saturday. White was the pastor of Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church.

    Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement on Twitter concerning his death.

     

    We're still working to confirm what caused the pastor's death. 

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories