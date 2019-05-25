Pastor Ralph White of Bloomfield Baptist Church has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis is mourning after the pastor of a South Memphis church passed away.
Authorities say Pastor Ralph White died on Saturday. White was the pastor of Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement on Twitter concerning his death.
Sadden to learn of the passing of Pastor Ralph White, a good man who leaves a strong legacy for Memphis. I've know him for 25 years and always enjoyed visiting with, and getting advise from, him. My condolences to his family and everyone at Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church. pic.twitter.com/gRbEmORae5— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) May 25, 2019
We're still working to confirm what caused the pastor's death.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
