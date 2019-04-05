- Patchy fog possible in some areas overnight
- Overnight temps in the mid 50’s
- Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow and warm
- Showers & storms arrive tomorrow evening
- Chances for showers & storms linger through Sunday into Monday
- Warmer than average temps carry into next week
