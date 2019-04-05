  • Patchy fog, storms possible throughout weekend in Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Patchy fog possible in some areas overnight
    • Overnight temps in the mid 50’s
    • Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow and warm
    • Showers & storms arrive tomorrow evening
    • Chances for showers & storms linger through Sunday into Monday
    • Warmer than average temps carry into next week
       

