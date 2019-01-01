0 Patients forced to relocate after power out for hours at local hospital

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - Patients in a Mid-South hospital were forced to relocate after a power outage.

It’s the only hospital for miles, and the Lauderdale Community Hospital had to run on the power of a generator for hours Monday after the power shut off early Monday morning.

The power went out between 11 a.m. and noon on Monday at the Lauderdale Community Hospital, according to a spokesperson.

The hospital is no longer taking additional patients at this time.

It's unclear what caused the outage at this time.

“The closest hospital is Dyersburg or Covington and if you have a heart attack, stroke or car wreck, you’re going to have to be flown somewhere else,” said a longtime nurse who didn’t want to be identified.

The nurse told FOX13 that she’s fed up with what’s been happening at the hospital lately. It’s the only hospital in Ripley, the nearest two are 20 to 30 minutes away.

“You have emergency plug ins, but still it’s not enough,” she said.

The nurse told FOX13 she believed the hospital’s financial issues are what led to the blackout.

FOX13 spoke one-on-one with hospital CEO Mike Layfield. He did not want to speak on camera.

When FOX13 asked about the financial state of the hospital, Layfield said all accounts are paid. When FOX13 asked him if he could attribute any financial issues to Monday’s outage, he said he would attribute it to “funding cutbacks – like many other small hospitals are experiencing.”

The nurse FOX13 spoke with said after years on the job, she hopes this hospital makes what she said is a much-needed turnaround.

