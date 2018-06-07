0 Patrons battling heat, poor air quality at PGA Tour event in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The heat was a big factor at the FedEx St. Jude Classic Thursday with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 90s.

Hazardous air quality consumed parts of the Mid-South during the first round of the PGA Tour event, as a code orange alert was issued for the area.

People went to the event to see golfers like Phil Mickelson put some heat on golf balls; however, onlookers said the weather had them searching for ways to stay cool.

Patrons spoke with FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre how they beat the heat during the tournament.

Patrick Wells took advantage of one resource at the tournament, a cool bench.

"It's amazing, it feels really good right now,” Wells said.

FedEx St. Jude Classic officials told FOX13 there are precautions in place to keep fans safe in the weather.

Trending stories:

There are dozens of medical staff personnel on the course, as well as several cooling benches, sun block stations and tents throughout TPC Southwind.

Dr. Mark Miller is a physician on staff at the tournament, and he had a few tips for people in attendance.

"Hydrate before you get out because once you get behind it’s hard to get caught back up,” Miller said.

Miller said the medical staff is also monitoring people during the hazardous air quality, which will affect breathing for people who have respiratory problems.

"The people that should be very cautious are the people who have lung disease, smokers. Obviously, you shouldn't smoke,” Miller said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.