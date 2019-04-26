0 Paving season begins in Memphis as drivers frustrated by number of potholes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis has $19 million to pave more than 350 miles of streets this year.

The city has an interactive map showing which roads should be paved this season, but there may be some delays from the weather, resources or availability of crews and contractors.

Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said his office uses a ranking system of 1-10 to determine which roads are in the worst conditions.

“If you’re in the middle, you’re in the good range then that street is probably not in need of being paved. But anything below five are ones that get the highest priorities,” he said.

This year, Knecht said the city is also working on a paving meter for all its projects.

“Kind of like you’re looking at a progress meter showing how much we’ve done and how much we want to get done this calendar year,” said Knecht.

He said the paving is spread out equally throughout the city, but Joyce Adams said it doesn’t feel that way in Whitehaven.

“We’ve been on the list for a very long time and the nothing has happened yet, and the roads are still in unbearable and very depressing,” said Adams.

FOX13 interviewed Adams almost a month ago about patchy spots on Airways Boulevard and S. Holmes Road.

Knecht said Airways should be paved within the next 30 to 45 days, and Adams hopes that’s true because she said Whitehaven drivers can’t wait any longer.

“I put my hazard lights on when I drive through this way get in the far-right lane and take my time,” said Knecht.

If you don’t see your street being paved, Knecht said you can contact 311 and Public Works will determine if the street needs to be added to the paving list.

To view the city's interactive map, click here.

