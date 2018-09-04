PB&J Towing under fire after improperly towing and booting cars, complaints say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If your car has ever been towed or booted in Memphis, it was probably done by PB&J.
Eight recent complaints have the company under fire for improperly towing and booting vehicles.
PB&J tows up to 6,000 cars a year. On FOX13 News at 6, we outline the complaints against PB&J and the possible punishments they could face.
At a hearing today, the company told FOX13 they've done nothing wrong.
PB&J argues the hearing should have never happened because many of the cases are months old.
"I object to it. I objected it then and I object to it now," said Issac Herron with PB&J.
The company tows more than 6,000 cars a year.
