0 Pearl Harbor seaman laid to rest

Memphis, TENN - A Navy seaman who died in the Pearl Harbor attack arrived at his final resting place in Memphis today.

Fireman first class Millard Pace died on the USS Oklahoma after the Navy vessel capsized from being hit by several torpedo bombs.

The rifle volley fired, and taps played as a seaman who loss his life in Pearl Harbor is finally laid to rest.

Fireman 1st Class Millard Pace joined the Navy in 1939.

In 1941, the Navy assigned him to the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor.

In December of 1941, the Oklahoma capsized after being hit by nine torpedoes.

Pace’s nephew Harry Brown says more than 400 seaman loss their lives.

“18 months later when they went into the ship, all they found were bones and skulls,” Brown said.

Pace’s great-nephew, Max Gough also attended today’s memorial.

“Making sure no man is left behind and bringing them home to their final resting place and in this case, it’s been 77 years. Just to participate is an honor,” Gough said.

For 77 years, an unmarked grave in Hawaii is where Pace’s remains rested with other seamen who died in Pearl Harbor.

Brown told FOX13 the journey to bring Pace home began last July after DNA matched with his nephew’s.

Brown says his uncle can rest very close to people who died knowing that one day he would be home.

“His parents are only about 15 feet away from him,” Brown said.

All together more than 400 seaman loss their lives on the USS Oklahoma.

Only about 200 of them have been identified.



