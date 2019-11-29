  • Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit by a car.

    Police officers responded to the scene where the victim was struck by a van at South Third and Belz around 10 a.m. The driver stayed on the scene. 

    The victim has been transported critical to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

    It is not clear what led to the accident and if the driver will face any charges. 

