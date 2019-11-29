Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit by a car.
Police officers responded to the scene where the victim was struck by a van at South Third and Belz around 10 a.m. The driver stayed on the scene.
The victim has been transported critical to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
It is not clear what led to the accident and if the driver will face any charges.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis father charged after throwing 1-year-old on the floor, punching mother, police say
- Man airlifted to hospital after shooting at Whitehaven gas station, police say
- Driver could face DUI charges after 4 children, 3 adults injured in critical Thanksgiving crash
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}