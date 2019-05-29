Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.
Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Belle Haven Road and South Third Street.
According to MPD, it was a hit-and-run.
NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept is diverting traffic away from S. Third after a pedestrian accident just before 9pm. We’re working to learn more about what happened. Details next at 9;30pm pic.twitter.com/GIqMkMQGtw— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 29, 2019
The female pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but she later died. That victim has not yet been identified.
Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a white vehicle.
The female victim did not survive her injuries. The suspect fled the scene in a white 4-door vehicle.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2019
