  • Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. 

    Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Belle Haven Road and South Third Street. 

    According to MPD, it was a hit-and-run. 

    The female pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but she later died. That victim has not yet been identified.

    Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a white vehicle.

