  • Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in front of Memphis business, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was hit and killed by a car in front of a Memphis business, according to police. 

    The pedestrian was hit around 9 p.m. in front of the Krispy Kreme in the 4100 block of Hacks Cross Road, Shelby County Public Information Officer Earle Farrell said. 

    Police said the victim was a man, but he has not yet been identified. 

    No other details were made available. 

    It is unclear how the accident happened, and if anyone else was injured.

