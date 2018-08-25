Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in front of Memphis business, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was hit and killed by a car in front of a Memphis business, according to police.
The pedestrian was hit around 9 p.m. in front of the Krispy Kreme in the 4100 block of Hacks Cross Road, Shelby County Public Information Officer Earle Farrell said.
Police said the victim was a man, but he has not yet been identified.
No other details were made available.
It is unclear how the accident happened, and if anyone else was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
