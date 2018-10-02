Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.
Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive.
According to MPD, the victim was an adult male. He was not identified by police.
MPD Officers are on the scene of a crash at Millbranch & Shelby where an adult male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was xported critical to ROH. The subject responsible remained on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 2, 2018
The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the driver who hit the man remained on scene.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
