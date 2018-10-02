  • Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. 

    Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive. 

    According to MPD, the victim was an adult male. He was not identified by police. 

    The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said the driver who hit the man remained on scene. 

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. 

