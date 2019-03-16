Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in North Memphis.
Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Hollywood Street and Matthews Avenue.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Dashcam footage shows police chase, deadly shooting involving officers in West Memphis
- 'Miracle!' Tennessee baby released from hospital after father tried to kill her
- Man shot and killed in Mississippi neighborhood while children were inside home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers found the victim – who was not identified – at the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
According to MPD, the driver who was responsible for the accident did not stay at the scene.
No description of the suspect’s vehicle was given.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
At 5:11 p.m. officers responded to a man down call at Matthews and Hollywood. Officers located a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. The driver did not stay on the scene. No description of the suspect's vehicle was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 15, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}