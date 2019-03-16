  • Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in North Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in North Memphis.

    Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Hollywood Street and Matthews Avenue. 

    Officers found the victim – who was not identified – at the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    According to MPD, the driver who was responsible for the accident did not stay at the scene. 

    No description of the suspect’s vehicle was given.

