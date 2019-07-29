  • Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating a critical accident in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    Officers said the crash happened on Firestone and Moorhead in the New Chicago neighborhood.

    Investigators said the pedestrian was hit at the intersection.

    Police told FOX13 the adult male was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on the investigation.

     

     

