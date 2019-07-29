Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating a critical accident in a Memphis neighborhood.
Officers said the crash happened on Firestone and Moorhead in the New Chicago neighborhood.
Investigators said the pedestrian was hit at the intersection.
Police told FOX13 the adult male was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on the investigation.
Officers are on the scene of an Accident at Firestone and Morehead. Preliminary information is that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection. The adult male victim is being transported to the ROH in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle is still on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 29, 2019
