Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in North Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a critical crash in North Memphis.

    Officers responded to the pedestrian crash on N. Manassas Street and Looney Avenue Wednesday night.

    A pedestrian was hit on the scene and taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

    The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. It's unclear if the driver will be charged at this time.

