Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a critical crash in North Memphis.
Officers responded to the pedestrian crash on N. Manassas Street and Looney Avenue Wednesday night.
A pedestrian was hit on the scene and taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. It's unclear if the driver will be charged at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 on-air and online for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made, new details released after MPD officer assaults medical technician at Regional One
- Mid-South funeral home fined $10K for defying the wishes of the deceased
- ‘Weed lady' arrested, 11 neglected dogs found in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}