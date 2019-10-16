Pedestrian intentionally hit, killed by car near Memphis Airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. this morning.
Police said the act was intentional and occurred at 3188 Beauchamp in Oakhaven.
According to officers, one female has been detained.
The investigation is still ongoing.
At 2:46 a.m. officers responded to an accident at 3188 Beauchamp.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 16, 2019
Prelim info: a male pedestrian was struck and did not survive his injuries. This was an intentional act. Officers have one female detained. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
