  • Pedestrian intentionally hit, killed by car near Memphis Airport, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. this morning.

    Police said the act was intentional and occurred at 3188 Beauchamp in Oakhaven.

    According to officers, one female has been detained. 

    The investigation is still ongoing.

