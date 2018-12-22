Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Poplar Avenue

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.
According to Germantown police, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Poplar near Kirby.
Officers are working an accident on Poplar just West of Kirby in the east bound lanes. Please avoid traveling east on Poplar into Germantown from Memphis.— Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) December 22, 2018
Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation, according to Germantown police.
Eastbound traffic on Poplar was re-routed, and officers encouraged drivers to avoid the area if possible.
