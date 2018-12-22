  • Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Poplar Avenue

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis. 

    According to Germantown police, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Poplar near Kirby. 

    Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The crash is under investigation, according to Germantown police. 

    Eastbound traffic on Poplar was re-routed, and officers encouraged drivers to avoid the area if possible. 

