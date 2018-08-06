  • Pedestrian lights and crosswalks coming to major Mississippi intersection

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Hernando is making it easier for pedestrians to cross U.S. 51 at the Square.

    At the moment, there are no pedestrian lights at the U.S. 51 and Commerce intersection.

    FOX13 did research and found out there are plans to put pedestrian lights and crosswalks there in the spring.

    When we told locals about the new improvements, they were more than pleased.

    “I think it’s a great idea. There is a lot of movement in that area,” Jena said.

    The project will cost more than half a million dollars. MDOT and the metropolitan organization will pay for the new construction.

    Crews will begin building the pedestrian cross this spring.

