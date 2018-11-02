  • Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Memphis. 

    Police said the incident happened at Chelsea Avenue and Watkins Street around 5 p.m. Friday. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One and is in critical condition. 

    According to MPD, the person who was responsible for the accident remained on scene as officers arrived. 

    It is unclear if any charges or arrests will be made following the incident. 

