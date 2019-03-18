Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by car outside liquor store in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car outside a liquor store in South Memphis.
MPD said the crash happened at 2:50 p.m. in front of Kaufman's Liquors on S. Third St.
The pedestrian is currently in critical condition at Regional One.
Officers said the subject responsible was still on the scene when they arrived.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
