Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Whitehaven.
Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Belle Haven Road and South Third Street.
According to MPD, it was a hit-and-run.
The pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition. That victim has not yet been identified.
Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a white vehicle.
Officers are on the scene of a hit and run pedestrian crash at Third and E. Belle Haven Road. The pedestrian was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2019
