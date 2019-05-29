  • Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. 

    Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Belle Haven Road and South Third Street. 

    According to MPD, it was a hit-and-run. 

    The pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition. That victim has not yet been identified.

    Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a white vehicle.

