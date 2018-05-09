  • Pedestrian rushed to the hospital after being struck during hit and run

    Updated:

    One person is recovering in the trauma center at Regional One hospital from an overnight hit and run. 

    Trending stories:

    A witness said the car came flying through the intersection and hit the victim. It happened in the Berclair neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. on Tutweiler just south of Waring Street. 

    The driver did not stay on the scene, and FOX13 does not have a description of the vehicle. 

    Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for all the latest information on this crime and any updates on the victim. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian rushed to the hospital after being struck during hit and run

  • Headline Goes Here

    TBI: Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    One man rushed to the hospital after critical crash in Berclair