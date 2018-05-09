Pedestrian rushed to the hospital after being struck during hit and run

One person is recovering in the trauma center at Regional One hospital from an overnight hit and run.
A witness said the car came flying through the intersection and hit the victim. It happened in the Berclair neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. on Tutweiler just south of Waring Street.
The driver did not stay on the scene, and FOX13 does not have a description of the vehicle.
