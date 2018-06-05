Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Wells Station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 3800 block of Jackson Ave.
Police said the incident happened Monday evening in Wells Station.
#BREAKING a pedestrian has been hit and killed on Jackson Ave. (near Gragg)— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) June 5, 2018
Large police presence, it appears the driver & car stayed on scene.
Also appears the victim was jaywalking...
No word on victim's age. pic.twitter.com/SiAUqkbIvR
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a crash in the 3800 block of Jackson Avenue where a pedestrian has been stuck. The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2018
FIND ANOTHER ROUTE:— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) June 5, 2018
Jackson Ave (both directions) is completely closed near Gragg.
Cars re-routing on side streets.
I anticipate closure for at least an hour. Likely much longer.
A pedestrian was hit & killed near Villages of Harrison Creek Apartments. pic.twitter.com/mGc4cinrPP
