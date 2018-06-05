  • Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Wells Station

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 3800 block of Jackson Ave.

    Trending stories:

    Police said the incident happened Monday evening in Wells Station.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Wells Station