Pedestrian struck by car, critically injured overnight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after someone was hit and critically injured by a car.
According to police, it happened on the 6300 block of East Raines Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night,
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver stayed on the scene and no charges were filed.
Police said the person was crossing the street and was not using a crosswalk.
