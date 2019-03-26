0 Pedestrians crossing I-40 becoming a problem in West Memphis, officials say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Business owners just off Interstate 40 in West Memphis are sounding the alarm about people running across the dangerous interstate.

They say it is getting hard to see pedestrians crossing I-40 to get to the other side.

And it is something that has been on the minds of people here for quite some time. They believe many of the pedestrians are trying to get to the casino, gambling their lives in the process.

“It’s hard to believe anybody does it, but we’ve had about five or six deaths over the years there,” said Eddie Brawley, study director for West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization.

It’s a rare sight for drivers, but it is more common for business owners who said they are tired of seeing people crossing the road.

West Memphis had the second-highest amount of pedestrian-involved accidents on the interstate in Arkansas from 2011 to 2017, according to a study from the University of Arkansas.

In the study, it shows 73 percent of people surveyed are aware it is illegal to cross I-40. Yet walking to the casino is the first choice of 27 percent of people surveyed.

“It’s a very dangerous situation for pedestrians to be walking on the shoulder, much less trying to walk across six lanes and a concrete barrier,” said Brawley.

The study also proposes several countermeasures, including an overpass sidewalk, more lighting, signs, barriers and fences.

Brawley said they are looking into adding reflector flaps atop the barriers to make them more difficult to climb.

Business owners told FOX13 they hope something is done, especially with MATA set to end its West Memphis service at the end of March.

In the meantime, city officials hope pedestrians pack a little more patience and do not gamble their lives trying to cross the road.

MPO also considered building a walkable overpass, but the two service roads make it more difficult.

