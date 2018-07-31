Peeping Tom stands on AC unit to creep on Cordova woman, police say

Memphis police are working to find whoever is responsible for creeping on a woman at a Cordova apartment complex.
According to the police report, the victim was told by a neighbor that there was a man standing on top of her AC unit. She even recorded the peeping Tom.
It happened on the 8000 block of Sag Harbor Circle at the Dexter Reserve apartments.
The video was hard to make out what was happening due to how dark it was, however, the apartment complex advised the woman to call the police.
